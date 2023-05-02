ADVERTISEMENT

Sardine surge startles fishermen in Kochi as scientists take a close look

May 02, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

A marine scientist said that when fishermen found an abundance of fish in a place, they tended to call it a ‘chakara’ as a way of expression to indicate the plentifulness.

The Hindu Bureau

A surge of sardines in coastal waters in Fort Kochi and Vypeen on Monday has startled fishermen and scientists alike.

Scientists have, however, said the dumping of oil sardines on the shore by waves is not a case of mud bank formation or traditional ‘chakara’. A marine scientist said that when fishermen found an abundance of fish in a place, they tended to call it a ‘chakara’ as a way of expression to indicate the plentifulness.

A resident said that the flood of oil sardines was noticed both at the sea mouth near Fort Kochi and Vypeen and the phenomenon lasted for about two hours during which period people were easily picking up the fish with bare hands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A paper published by scientists at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute on a similar phenomenon near Kanhangad in September of 2019 called it a “sardine run”. But scientists have not reached a definite conclusion on the factors that trigger such a phenomenon.

The Kanhangad event was observed during the last phase of summer monsoon in 2019. It was associated with a bloom of the diatom Fragilariopsis oceanica. Analysis of water samples and gut content of oil sardines showed a dominance of diatom Fragilariopsis oceanica, a major diet component for oil sardines. So the flood of sardines may be the result of a feeding frenzy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US