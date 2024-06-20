ADVERTISEMENT

Sardine price may ease with purchase from outside Kerala

Published - June 20, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

With the annual trawling ban ending in Tamil Nadu, districts in southern Kerala are taking advantage of sardine availability in some of the fishing harbours in the neighbouring State

K A Martin

Most fishermen have docked their vessels because of poor catch despite the rainy season setting in. Most of them are undecided about venturing out because a poor catch means loss, because of the high fuel and labour cost. Fishermen in Kochi have said that only about 20% to 30% of the boats frequently take to the sea and even they are beset by poor catch and mounting losses. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Oil sardine continued to sell around ₹400 a kg on Thursday with the fish remaining scarce in Kerala. While price rise and scarcity combined to force sardine afficionados keep their favourite fish away from dining tables, import from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra may help ease the situation, say fishermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the annual trawling ban ending in Tamil Nadu, southern Kerala districts are taking advantage of sardine availability in some of the fishing harbours in the neighbouring State. A small quantity of sardines being caught in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the southern tip of Maharashtra are also making their way to Kerala. The flow is expected to increase in the coming weeks, said Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, an independent fishermen’s union here.

Antony Kurishinkal in Alappuzha said fish landings along the Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur coast had not been substantial despite nearly a fortnight of rain this season. He said sardine catch had been limited, though the season is basically associated with sardine and shrimp fisheries.

Better in north Kerala

Sardine was now being brought in small quantities from Ratnagiri, Cuddalore, Karakkal and Machilipatnam, said Mr. George. He said fishermen in north Kerala appeared to be enjoying better prospects as there were reports of sardine catch from some of the fish landing centres there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A fisherman in Chellanam said on Thursday that many small boats were still docked and they had not yet gone to sea despite the rain promising better catch. The demand for oil sardines has shot up with the annual trawling ban in force in the State. The general scarcity has been accentuated with poor landings of smaller fish like sardines, mackerel and anchovies as well as shrimps.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US