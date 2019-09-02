Sarah Cohen laid to rest

Sarah Cohen, the oldest member of the Jewish community in the city, was laid to rest at the Jewish cemetery in Mattancherry on Sunday amidst a motley crowd of people she brought together with her presence.

Ms. Cohen, who was 96, passed away on Friday. Her remains were buried between those of her husband Jacob Cohen and brother-in-law Abraham Cohen.

“The light of Jew Town has been put out,” said a note from Becky Finkelstein, Ms. Cohen’s niece who resides in Israel and could not make it to the funeral on time.

Jewish tradition

In Jewish tradition, the funeral must take place as soon as possible, said Ms. Finkelstein’s son Yaakov Finkelstein, Consul General of Israel, who arrived from Mumbai and read out her note during the burial.

As per Jewish tradition, a ritual cannot take place without a minyan — the presence of 10 Jewish males. Despite not having children of her own and her extended family being scattered across the world, the tradition was upheld by members of the Jewish community who arrived from across Ernakulam and fulfilled the requirement. “She was so beloved by Jews and non-Jews alike who came to pay their last respects. Till this day, you can see that Jew Town is where people of all religions come together,” said Mr. Finkelstein. “Even in death, she brought all of us together,” said Thaha Ibrahim, who, along with his wife Jasmine, has been taking care of Ms. Cohen and her embroidery store for several years now. “We will continue to run Ms. Cohen’s store,” said Ms. Jasmine.