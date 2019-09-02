Kochi

Sarah Cohen laid to rest

Thaha Ibrahim, who had taken care of Sarah Cohen for over 20 years, speaks at her funeral in Mattancherry on Sunday.

Thaha Ibrahim, who had taken care of Sarah Cohen for over 20 years, speaks at her funeral in Mattancherry on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

more-in

‘Even in death, she brought all of us together’

Sarah Cohen, the oldest member of the Jewish community in the city, was laid to rest at the Jewish cemetery in Mattancherry on Sunday amidst a motley crowd of people she brought together with her presence.

Ms. Cohen, who was 96, passed away on Friday. Her remains were buried between those of her husband Jacob Cohen and brother-in-law Abraham Cohen.

“The light of Jew Town has been put out,” said a note from Becky Finkelstein, Ms. Cohen’s niece who resides in Israel and could not make it to the funeral on time.

Jewish tradition

In Jewish tradition, the funeral must take place as soon as possible, said Ms. Finkelstein’s son Yaakov Finkelstein, Consul General of Israel, who arrived from Mumbai and read out her note during the burial.

As per Jewish tradition, a ritual cannot take place without a minyan — the presence of 10 Jewish males. Despite not having children of her own and her extended family being scattered across the world, the tradition was upheld by members of the Jewish community who arrived from across Ernakulam and fulfilled the requirement. “She was so beloved by Jews and non-Jews alike who came to pay their last respects. Till this day, you can see that Jew Town is where people of all religions come together,” said Mr. Finkelstein. “Even in death, she brought all of us together,” said Thaha Ibrahim, who, along with his wife Jasmine, has been taking care of Ms. Cohen and her embroidery store for several years now. “We will continue to run Ms. Cohen’s store,” said Ms. Jasmine.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2019 2:32:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/sarah-cohen-laid-to-rest/article29317846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY