Kochi

Sarabhai’s birth anniversary observed

more-in

In connection with the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of the father of Indian space programme Vikram Sarabhai, the ISRO organised workshops and competitions for schoolchildren in various districts.

In Thrissur, the programmes in this connection were held at Vidya Engineering College, Thalakottukara, on Monday and Tuesday.

Rocket models

Models of rockets were on display and their working principles were explained. Launch of water rockets was also held. Competitions in painting, quiz and elocution in Malayalam and Hindi were organised on the second day.

Participation certificates were given to all students.

The exhibition was open to public after 4 p.m.

T.V. Haridas, Deputy Director, VSSC, inaugurated the programme. Executive Director, Vidya International Charitable Trust, G. Mohanachandran, presided. Saji C.B., Principal, Vidya Academy of Science and Technology; and VSSC Division Heads Baby Sebastian and Shijo Xavier were

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 8:17:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/sarabhais-birth-anniversary-observed/article30621604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY