SAP demonstration plant at Kochi Refinery inaugurated

Superabsorbent Polymer is a key component in napkins

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has set up a Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) technology demonstration plant of 200-tonnes-per-year capacity at the Kochi Refinery. Using in-house acrylic acid as feedstock, SAP technology is used in hygiene products like diapers and other incontinence products.

Sanjay Khanna, executive director in-charge (Refineries), inaugurated the SAP demo plant in the presence of Ajit Kumar K., executive director (Kochi Refinery), Ravi Kumar V., chief general manager, R&D, Sriram S., chief general manager, E&AS, and other senior officials, said a communication from BPCL here.

BPCL R&D developed the technology for production of hygiene grade super absorbent polymers (SAP). The process has been developed in-house and patented by BPCL. SAP is produced using acrylic acid which is manufactured at the new Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery.

Mr. Khanna said the technology, piping and instrumentation diagram, detail engineering and equipment specification were all developed in-house jointly by Corporate Research and Development Centre (CRDC) and Kochi Refinery team. No external agency was engaged in the project. Both the polymerisation reactor and the drying units were shifted from BPCL’s Corporate Research and Development Centre at Noida. Other units like feed preparation unit, milling, coating and packing units were indigenously engineered and procured by the project team. The project was completed in just seven months, he added.

SAP is a polymer that can absorb and retain extremely large amounts of a liquid relative to its own mass. Therefore SAP is one of the key components in sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult diapers. Presently, manufacturing units of these products in India are importing SAP.

Large quantities of napkins and diapers are also being imported.

The commencement of production of SAP at Kochi Refinery could result in setting up of ancillary industries based on SAP in the vicinity including at the KINFRA’s new Ambalamugal petrochemical park.