Santhwana Sparsham receives 1,975 petitions

KOCHI

09 February 2021 01:10 IST

Adalats to be held on February 15, 16 and 18 in Ernakulam

The Ernakulam district authorities received 1,975 petitions till Sunday under the ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ programme of settling complaints from the public through hearings under the leadership of ministers appointed by the Chief Minister.

Of the total number of petitions received, 1,638 have been sent to the departments concerned while 84 petitions have been settled and 240 petitions are being processed.

Industries Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish issued instructions to officials who would address the petitions, said a communication from the Public Relations Department. The adalat is being organised as part of the 100-day programme of the government.

The hearings will be held on February 15, 16 and 18 in the district under the leadership of Ministers V.S. Sunil Kumar, G. Sudhakaran and E.P. Jayarajan.

An adalat will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on February 15 where complaints from Kochi and Kanayannur taluks will be considered. U.C. College, Aluva, will be the venue to consider petitions received from Paravur and Aluva taluks on February 16. Petitions from Kothamangalam, Kunnathunadu and Muvattupuzha will be considered at the adalat at Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, on February 18.

Petitions may be submitted till February 9.