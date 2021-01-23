Santhwana Sparsam adalat in Feb

Ministers V S. Sunil Kumar, E.P. Jayarajan, and G.Sudhakaran will attend the grievance redress forum, Santhwana Sparsam, being organised here on February 15, 16, and 18.

Grievances of people from Kochi and Kanayannur taluks will be considered on February 15; those from Aluva and Paravur will be considered on February 16, and grievances from people in Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, and Kunnathunadu will be considered on February 18, said a press release here.

The complaints can be registered from Monday either online by the complainants or through Akshaya centres.

No complaints regarding Life Mission, police or floods will be considered.

Special arrangements will be made to accept complaints from Adivasi areas. A help desk will be opened at the district headquarters.

A five-member team comprising officials from the agriculture, LSGD, and Social Welfare Departments will be constituted to look into the grievances.