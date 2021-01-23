Santhwana Sparsam adalat in Feb

Ministers V S. Sunil Kumar, E.P. Jayarajan, and G.Sudhakaran will attend the grievance redress forum, Santhwana Sparsam, being organised here on February 15, 16, and 18.
Grievances of people from Kochi and Kanayannur taluks will be considered on February 15; those from Aluva and Paravur will be considered on February 16, and grievances from people in Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, and Kunnathunadu will be considered on February 18, said a press release here.
The complaints can be registered from Monday either online by the complainants or through Akshaya centres.
No complaints regarding Life Mission, police or floods will be considered.
Special arrangements will be made to accept complaints from Adivasi areas. A help desk will be opened at the district headquarters.
A five-member team comprising officials from the agriculture, LSGD, and Social Welfare Departments will be constituted to look into the grievances.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath