Sanskrit varsity to open Centre for Academic Writing

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, will launch its new Centre for Academic Writing on August 16. The centre will cater to the writing needs of students, scholars and faculty members from within and outside the university for academic publishing, according to the concept note of the project.

“The centre aims at identifying experts to train a team of interested academics to become trainers in academic writing. It will offer compulsory and optional courses on academic writing and content editing to scholars and students respectively,” said Dr. Sheethal S. Kumar, centre co-ordinator and Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology.

The stakeholders will try to streamline university publications, especially journals, to improve its professional quality and academic visibility. They will also explore the possibilities of collaboration with leading publishing houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precursor to its official launch, the centre organised a workshop on ‘Introduction to Academic Writing and Translation Studies’ on August 10. A session on ‘Art of Writing’ will be held from August 16 to 18 followed by a tutoring workshop in collaboration with the Kerala State Higher Education Council, aimed at developing a curriculum for academic writing.