Sanskrit varsity to launch course in museology

Kochi

29 January 2021 01:09 IST

Sanskrit university to associate with leading museums in country

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has initiated an academic programme that would help mould trained professionals in museology.

The postgraduate programme in museum studies will be launched this academic year. The M.A. course is among the new generation programmes approved by the government for 2020-21.

“It will be the first-of-its-kind course in South India. Some of the institutions currently offering the postgraduate programme in the country include M.S. University, Baroda; Calcutta University; Benares Hindu University, Varanasi; Aligarh Muslim University; and National Museum Institute, New Delhi,” said B. Venugopal, academic coordinator and former Director of the National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi, and Indian Museum, Kolkata.

Increasing demand

Stating that there was an increasing demand for trained professionals in museology, Dr. Venugopal said that the course would provide a chance for those employed at the museums in the State to receive concrete training in the field.

“Even those who wished to pursue such a course had remained reluctant as they had to travel out of the State. The academic programme will expose them to a wide variety of topics associated with museology, besides receiving hands-on training in museum design and management,” he said.

The authorities will take steps to ensure effective links with initiatives like the Muziris Heritage projects and the Kochi Muziris Biennale to help students get exposure to the best practices in museology and heritage. Networking with leading museums in the country, including the National Museum, National Museum of Natural History, Indian Museum, as well as with leading museology departments of universities at Aligarh, Baroda and Kolkata will be additional benefits of the course, according to the authorities.

The intake for the programme is 20. The Board of Studies includes experts from across the country.

The course is likely to be launched by the second week of February under the Centre for Museum Studies. The varsity Syndicate is expected to soon clear the formalities ahead of rolling out the course.