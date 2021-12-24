Sanskrit varsity suspends faculty member for ‘improper’ behaviour

KOCHI

Action follows protest by student

The authorities at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, on Thursday suspended an Assistant Professor for allegedly behaving in a vulgar manner to a student.

Ashraf M., faculty member of the Department of Sanskrit (General) at the varsity’s regional centre at Koyilandy, was suspended for 15 days. The student had lodged a complaint before the internal complaints committee (ICC), alleging that Ashraf had allegedly behaved in an indecent manner and made obscene gestures to her. The committee had suggested that the faculty member submit an apology for the alleged act.

The ICC had also recommended that the person not be given responsibilities in bodies like the National Service Society and National Service Scheme. He should not be appointed as advisor to the students’ union and class-in-charge for one year. The faculty member should not be permitted to be a research guide for one year, it had said.

Meanwhile, the Koyilandy Regional Centre Director has to implement the recommendations of the ICC. The person should not enter the campus during the period of suspension.

The complainant had staged a protest in front of the office of the Vice Chancellor alleging delay on the part of the authorities in taking action against the faculty member. The delay was attributed to the absence of a permanent Vice Chancellor. Prof. M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, is currently holding additional charge of the Sanskrit varsity.