Sanskrit varsity, KUHS to offer joint academic and research programmes

April 26, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady, and the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) have joined hands for academic and research collaborations in Ayurveda and Sanskrit.

Representatives of the varsities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the partnership. Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit will impart Sanskrit knowledge to the faculty and students of KUHS.

Teaching and research collaborations for postgraduate and PhD programmes in Ayurveda and Sanskrit will be launched. The partnering universities will conduct joint conferences, seminars, workshops, orientation and refresher programmes.

As per the agreement, the Sanskrit University will offer Sanskrit classes (basic and advanced level of training) to undergraduate and postgraduate students in KUHS, either online or offline as per requirements.

It will provide online certificate programmes in Sanskrit for postgraduate students, besides providing orientation/refresher courses to faculty members of KUHS. The learning management system available at Sanskrit University will be accessible to students and faculty members at the online training programme.

