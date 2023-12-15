ADVERTISEMENT

Sanskrit varsity, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala for joint academic pursuits

December 15, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala have entered into an agreement to pursue joint academic programmes. A communication from the university here on Thursday said the Arya Vaidya Sala’s Centre for Textual Studies and Publications and Sanskrit varsity would start publication of relevant books. A memorandum of understanding will be signed on Friday. A seminar on Kaikulangara Rama Varier will be organised as part of his 190th birth anniversary, the communication added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi / university

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US