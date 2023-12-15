Sanskrit varsity, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala for joint academic pursuits

December 15, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala have entered into an agreement to pursue joint academic programmes. A communication from the university here on Thursday said the Arya Vaidya Sala’s Centre for Textual Studies and Publications and Sanskrit varsity would start publication of relevant books. A memorandum of understanding will be signed on Friday. A seminar on Kaikulangara Rama Varier will be organised as part of his 190th birth anniversary, the communication added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT