Sanskrit varsity, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala for joint academic pursuits

December 15, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala have entered into an agreement to pursue joint academic programmes. A communication from the university here on Thursday said the Arya Vaidya Sala’s Centre for Textual Studies and Publications and Sanskrit varsity would start publication of relevant books. A memorandum of understanding will be signed on Friday. A seminar on Kaikulangara Rama Varier will be organised as part of his 190th birth anniversary, the communication added.

Kochi / university

