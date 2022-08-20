Sanskrit varsity internal probe skips key question in row over award of grace marks

No clarity yet on the student’s participation in arts fest

The internal inquiry constituted by the Vice Chancellor of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has left out the key question on whether a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader on the main campus at Kalady, who had failed in the final semester undergraduate exam, had cleared the exam after availing grace marks for winning the first prize in a youth fest in which she had allegedly not participated.

The issue came to light after students of the Malayalam skit competition lodged a complaint before the Vice Chancellor on July 28 alleging that she was not part of the team. The Save University Forum had submitted a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, on August 10, quoting the complaint registered by the students and also urging him to direct the Vice Chancellor to cancel the “fake certificates” issued for getting grace marks.

The varsity had issued a press release on August 14 saying that further steps following the issue of mark list to the student had been put on hold, pending inquiry.

The Vice Chancellor had asked the Registrar to conduct an inquiry based on the complaint by students. A report furnished by the Registrar said the student’s name had figured in the register maintained for the arts fest. She was included among the three off-stage members of the winning team.

On whether the probe by the Registrar had ascertained whether she was part of the team that won the stage event, the varsity authorities said on Saturday that neither the Vice Chancellor nor the Registrar could conduct a physical verification to confirm it. It is the mandate of the Syndicate, and it has been decided to refer the issue for follow-up action by it. Further proceedings, including whether such an inquiry should be held, will be decided by the Syndicate, scheduled to meet on August 24.