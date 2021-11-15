Sanskrit varsity honours PhD scholars

KALADY

15 November 2021 23:02 IST

The PhD scholars of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, who obtained their degrees from March, 2018 to July, 2021, were honoured by the varsity on Monday.

Mubarak Pasha P.M., Vice Chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru Open University, was the chief guest. He handed over honorary medals to the PhD holders. Dharmaraj Adat, Vice Chancellor of Sanskrit University, presided over the event.

