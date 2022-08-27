Sanskrit varsity forms panel to probe controversy over grace marks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has constituted a three-member Syndicate committee to probe the allegation that an Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader on the main campus at Kalady who failed in her final semester undergraduate exam was able to clear it by availing grace marks for a stage competition in a youth festival in which she had allegedly not participated.

The issue came to light after students of the Malayalam skit competition lodged a complaint before the Vice Chancellor on July 28 alleging that she was not part of the team. The Save University Forum had submitted a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, on August 10, quoting the complaint registered by the students and urging him to direct the Vice Chancellor to cancel the “fake certificates” issued to the student for obtaining grace marks.

A senior varsity official said there was no deadline for the Syndicate committee to submit its report. There was no discussion on the topic, except the decision to form the committee, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On whether the Syndicate had given the go-ahead to resume scrutiny of pending applications for availing grace marks, the official said no such discussion or decision was taken at the Syndicate meet held on August 23. The varsity had issued a press release on August 14 saying that further steps following the issue of mark list to the student had been put on hold, pending inquiry.

According to a preliminary inquiry by the Registrar, the student’s name was included in the register kept for entering the names of participants in the youth fest. However, it did not ascertain whether she was part of the first prize winning team. The authorities have not yet made it clear whether she had cleared the exam by availing grace marks.