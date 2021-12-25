Sanskrit varsity expels 8 students

KOCHI

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has expelled as many as eight students, who were admitted to the postgraduate programmes in the new academic year without clearing the qualifying examination.

The action was a follow up of the report sought by Prof. M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor in-charge, after reports emerged that nearly 30 ineligible students had gained admission in violation of the rules.

Prof. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, who is holding charge of the post of Vice Chancellor in Sanskrit University, said on Saturday that the candidates were expelled based on the reports received from the people responsible for the admission process.

The Syndicate of the varsity will take a decision on the action to be taken against those responsible for admitting ineligible students into the postgraduate programmes. It is learnt that the ineligible students were admitted as part of the spot admission conducted by the authorities, he said.

The candidates had reportedly failed to clear the final semester undergraduate examination. It was also alleged that a re-examination was held to help them clear the final semester exams.

The university had earlier denied the allegations while stating that students, who were awaiting results of the sixth semester undergraduate exam, were permitted to appear for the entrance exam for postgraduate programmes.

They were allowed as the results of the sixth semester exams were not published at the time of the notification of the entrance test. Only those who had cleared the qualifying examinations held in April/May 2021 will be eligible for postgraduate admissions in the new academic year, it said.