Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit to set up centre for online courses

March 18, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has decided to set up a centre for offering nearly 30 academic programmes in the online mode.

The proposal found place in the 2023-24 Budget of the university presented by Prof. D. Salimkumar, Syndicate member and convener of the finance committee on Saturday. The Budget has estimated a revenue of ₹140.9 crore and expenditure of ₹162.07 crore.

Some of the online courses to be offered will be in the areas of Vedic Literature, Sociology of Language, Music and Musicology, Nyaya and Indian Legal System, Indian Logic, Philosophy of Science, Natyasastra, and Yoga Philosophy. The budget has earmarked ₹90 lakh for setting up the centre for online courses on the main campus at Kalady.

Infrastructure projects in the Budget include a sports hostel on the main campus at a cost of ₹8 crore having a capacity to accommodate around 100 students and an art village with theatre facility for visual arts, dance, and music.

Other proposals included digital humanities project (₹75 lakh), Centre for Academic Writing (₹60 lakh); Repository for Intangible Heritage (₹25 lakh), and Centre for New Artistic Endeavours and Productions (₹20 lakh).