Sanskrit University initiates restructuring drive to meet challenges in higher education sector

January 30, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has initiated an academic and infrastructure restructuring exercise in tune with the developments and challenges emerging in the higher education sector.

A draft of the approach paper explaining the road map ahead and restructuring has been circulated among stakeholders. It stresses the need to evolve a contemporary perspective of Sanskrit studies and research by encouraging interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approaches. The university has to strive towards shaping up a knowledge society by not limiting Sanskrit studies to the traditional and peripheral notions of Sanskrit learning, it said.

The concept paper suggests introducing certificate courses in various areas of Sanskrit studies and other programmes as part of the restructuring process. The regional centres of the varsity can start new-generation programmes in Sanskrit and other subjects, besides launching initiatives like pedagogy training centre and B.Ed programmes in Sanskrit and other areas of study, it said.

The draft document has proposed integrated undergraduate-postgraduate programmes to strengthen the research sector. Online programmes can be offered to the academic community and people outside the purview of the university to popularise Sanskrit learning. Postgraduate students can be offered elective courses in tune with their interests and skills. Each department can consider launching courses that would strengthen critical and historical perspectives in the disciplines concerned, it said.

Maintaining that the varsity has elicited the response of a wide spectrum of stakeholders within and outside its ambit, Vice Chancellor Dr. M.V. Narayanan said it would be compiled with and placed for further discussion before taking a final call. “We would explore the various possibilities in the restructuring plan and implement the viable proposals,” he said.