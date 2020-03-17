Sanskrit university hostel may be used as isolation wards

KOCHI

17 March 2020 01:20 IST

The district administration has proposed taking over the hostel of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady to be used as possible isolation wards for those suspected to be infected by coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

A spokesperson for the university said the district administration notification in this regard was received by the university authorities on Monday afternoon.

There are four hostels meant for women and two for men. They could accommodate a total of 1,000 to 1,200 people at a time as per the present capacity, said the university spokesperson. There are dormitories that accommodate up to 27 persons. There are also rooms that are used individually as well as in groups of four.

The university authorities were, however, worried about the belongings left behind by the hostel inmates, the spokesperson added. They were not given sufficient time to take their belongings out of the hostel.

The university and hostel facilities are located less than 7 km away from Cochin International Airport and is conveniently located for creation of any temporary observation posts in the wake of COVID-19 spread.