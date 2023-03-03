Sanskrit University hit by financial crunch

March 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady is reeling under financial crunch.

Salary and pension could not be released on February 1, owing to the delay in getting non-plan assistance from the government. It was ready for disbursal on Friday as the authorities said that around ₹5.5 crore was required to meet the salary and pension expenses every month.

The varsity authorities have been managing the crisis by meeting salary and pension expenses from internal earnings. With internal revenue on the decline, coffers have almost dried up even as they look forward to an immediate intervention by the government. The release of pension benefits to retired employees has also been affected owing to the financial crunch.

“The university will have to cut down on its non-plan expenditure by restructuring the strength of guest faculty members as per University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and by reducing other expenses. We have initiated an academic and financial restructuring plan towards ensuring financial prudence,” said Vice-Chancellor M.V. Narayanan.

A draft of the approach paper on the future perspective of the university and its restructuring had said that lack of farsightedness by a few officials of the administrative section over the past 25 years had landed the varsity in a severe financial crisis.

Pension of retired teachers and employees has not been released. According to a report presented at the Syndicate meet in March 2022, the disbursal of salary and pension would be hit if non-plan assistance and internal revenue were not increased. Though a proposal to release ₹129.8 crore non-plan funding was submitted to the government in the financial year 2022-23, the varsity received only ₹73.9 crore, it said.

On the need for academic and infrastructure restructuring, the paper pointed out that the number of guest faculty members was 130% higher than the strength of permanent teachers. As per UGC norms, the number of guest faculty members should be only 20% of the number of permanent teachers. The financial crisis had grown to a point where it had hit the development and academic plans of the university, it said.