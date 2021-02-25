Sanskrit university defends decision

The Syndicate of the Sree Sankarachayra University of Sanskrit, Kalady, temporarily removed the Head of the Sanskrit Literature Department from his responsibilities after his failure to comply with the directives of the university and the Syndicate regarding Ph.D. admissions to the department, according to a communication from the university. Some of the decisions of the official regarding the procedure to be followed for the selection of candidates for the programme went against rules and guidelines. Even though the university, after identifying the discrepancies, had asked the official to put on hold the admission process, he refused to abide by the instructions.

Internal inquiry

An internal inquiry conducted by the faculty dean of Arts and Social Science of the university too had found discrepancies in the process, the communication said.

The Head of the department further ignored the decisions of the Syndicate regarding the corrective measures to be followed in the admission process, which forced the university to remove him from the responsibilities, the communication said.