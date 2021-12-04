Kochi

Sanoo’s contribution to society lauded

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presenting the Chavara Sanskriti Puraskaram to critic and writer MK Sanoo as Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar looks on in the city on Friday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent Kochi 04 December 2021 01:30 IST
Updated: 04 December 2021 01:30 IST

Award presented to writer

Presenting the Chavara Sanskriti Puraskaram to writer M.K. Sanoo, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Friday that Mr. Sanoo was a true teacher who led generations of people into the light of learning.

He commended Mr. Sanoo for remaining a teacher and a social figure who works for the moral and educational upliftment of society. He was able to internalise the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda and Fr. Kurakose Elias Chavara and to tread the path shown by them, Mr. Khan said.

The Governor dedicated the Chavara Public Library, renovated with the help of the Library Science Wing of Rajagiri College, to the public.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kochi
Read more...