Sanoo’s contribution to society lauded

Award presented to writer

Presenting the Chavara Sanskriti Puraskaram to writer M.K. Sanoo, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Friday that Mr. Sanoo was a true teacher who led generations of people into the light of learning.

He commended Mr. Sanoo for remaining a teacher and a social figure who works for the moral and educational upliftment of society. He was able to internalise the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda and Fr. Kurakose Elias Chavara and to tread the path shown by them, Mr. Khan said.

The Governor dedicated the Chavara Public Library, renovated with the help of the Library Science Wing of Rajagiri College, to the public.