ADVERTISEMENT

Sanoo, Ravindranath to return to classrooms as teachers

August 17, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Sanoo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Veteran academic Prof. M.K. Sanoo and former Minister of Education C. Ravindranath will lead classes at Maharaja’s College on Thursday at 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. respectively as part of documenting the styles of teachers, who have influenced future generation of students. Former students will also participate in the classes being organised under the aegis of the documentary maker Kerala Bookmark, said a press release here. The documentary is being made on behalf of the Department of Culture, said the press release.

The documentary includes former teachers like M.A. Oommen and B. Rajeevan and will be handed over to colleges and libraries on World Teachers’ Day on September 5, the press release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US