Sanoo, Ravindranath to return to classrooms as teachers

August 17, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

Veteran academic Prof. M.K. Sanoo and former Minister of Education C. Ravindranath will lead classes at Maharaja’s College on Thursday at 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. respectively as part of documenting the styles of teachers, who have influenced future generation of students. Former students will also participate in the classes being organised under the aegis of the documentary maker Kerala Bookmark, said a press release here. The documentary is being made on behalf of the Department of Culture, said the press release.

The documentary includes former teachers like M.A. Oommen and B. Rajeevan and will be handed over to colleges and libraries on World Teachers’ Day on September 5, the press release added.