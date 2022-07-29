Kochi

Sankaracharya varsity’s free Sanskrit learning programme launched

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 29, 2022 20:20 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:26 IST

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has introduced the Sanskrit model school project to offer the public a free Sanskrit learning programme.

The programme will be offered through 50 select model schools for a period of three years. It is being rolled out using the financial assistance under the Ashtaadashi project of Central Sanskrit University. The Sanskrit model school project is part of the various schemes initiated by the university to popularise the language using Central assistance.

Students and the public who are interested in learning Sanskrit can join the programme free of cost. They can join the nearby model school to pursue the course. The learners would get exposed to the State's rich Sanskrit tradition and culture, besides getting to know about the nuances of the language. Central Sanskrit University has allotted ₹30 lakh towards the project.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated the State-level rollout of the project on the main campus in Kalady on Friday. She said the project was part of the initiatives by the varsity to popularise Sanskrit and its rich legacy among the public. Universities have to play a key role in harnessing the advantages of knowledge economy, she said.

The varsity has also decided to reprint Sree Narayana Guru’s philosophical text Atmopadesa Satakam or One Hundred Verses on Self-Instruction, which consists of 100 stanzas describing actions for self-transformation. Central Sanskrit University has allotted ₹2.5 lakh for its re-print under the Ashtaadashi project. 

