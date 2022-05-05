Sanjith murder: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of A.Sanjith, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker in Palakkad .

Sanjith, 27, was murdered on November 15, 2021 when he was taking his wife to her workplace.

The court, while dismissing the plea, pointed out that the investigation in the case was progressing. In fact, most of the accused had been arrested, including the conspirators. There was no vested interest seen in the investigation so far done by the present special investigation team. Hence, there was no need for a further probe by any outside agency.

The court directed the State Police Chief to personally review the progress of the investigation and file a fortnightly report before the court till the last accused was arrested.

The petition for a CBI probe into the murder was filed by the slain RSS worker's wife Arshika S. She said the culprits behind the murder of her husband were still at large and the police investigation was at a standstill. Despite the involvement of Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India activists, none of them had been arrested.

Opposing the petition, the police submitted that all the accused, including an office-bearer of the PFI, were arrested and that if any new agency took over the investigation, it could delay the filing of the final report and the accused might get out on bail.