Sangh Parivar hand in glove with CPI(M), alleges Congress

August 09, 2022 21:34 IST

‘Navasankalp Pada Yatra’ begins

The Sangh Parivar is hand in glove with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to destroy the Congress, Shafi Parambil, MLA, has said.

The close relationship between the BJP and the CPI(M) was evident from the slow pace of the Enforcement Directorate probe into allegations against the latter and the fast pace seen in the investigation into cases involving Congress leaders, he said at the inauguration of the ‘Navasankalp Pada Yatra’ led by District Congress Committee chief Mohammed Shiyas at Cherai here on Tuesday.

Mr. Parambil said nearly 10 Congress governments were destabilised by the BJP using “money power”. The probe by Central agencies against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi emerged out of the BJP’s fear that the Congress remained their main challenger, he added.

Around 1,000 Congress workers are part of the Yatra that will conclude on August 15.