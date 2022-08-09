Kochi

Sangh Parivar hand in glove with CPI(M), alleges Congress

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 09, 2022 21:34 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:34 IST

The Sangh Parivar is hand in glove with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to destroy the Congress, Shafi Parambil, MLA, has said.

The close relationship between the BJP and the CPI(M) was evident from the slow pace of the Enforcement Directorate probe into allegations against the latter and the fast pace seen in the investigation into cases involving Congress leaders, he said at the inauguration of the ‘Navasankalp Pada Yatra’ led by District Congress Committee chief Mohammed Shiyas at Cherai here on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Parambil said nearly 10 Congress governments were destabilised by the BJP using “money power”. The probe by Central agencies against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi emerged out of the BJP’s fear that the Congress remained their main challenger, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around 1,000 Congress workers are part of the Yatra that will conclude on August 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...