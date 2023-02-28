Sandalwood seizure: case handed over to Forest department

February 28, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Angamaly police have handed over the case related to the seizure of 63 kg of sandalwood to the Forest department.

The Athirapally forest range will conduct further investigation into the case. The sandalwood was seized from a car at Angamaly town during a checking drive on Saturday night.

The driver of the car used to smuggle in the sandalwood is still at large after fleeing from the scene at the time of the seizure. The seized sandalwood was valued at around ₹13,000 to ₹15,000 per kg.

