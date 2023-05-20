ADVERTISEMENT

Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi demands interviews in presence of top leadership for admissions to seminaries

May 20, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for protection of church, Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi, a council of lay people in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, has demanded that admissions to seminaries should not be done without interviews of the aspirants being conducted in the presence of top leadership of the archdiocese.

The samithi is a forum supporting cardinal George Alencherry, apostolic administrator archbishop Andrews Thazhath and a synodal decision to introduce a unified mass system. Samithi general convenor Mathai Muthirenthi claimed that interviews for aspiring seminarians on Friday at the Kakkanad minor seminary were postponed after a group of “rebel priests” issued a threat against conducting the interviews.

Mr. Muthirenthi alleged that a group of around ten priests, who arrived at the seminary on Thursday night, threatened the rector against holding the interviews. However, the rector Fr. Paul Madan stood his ground and said interviews will be held only in the presence of the apostolic administrator. The interviews were then postponed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension of the interviews has proved a hurdle to admission to the seminaries, which is to take place next month. A total of 26 young people had come to attend the interviews. Mr. Muthirenthi said that the custom is to select aspiring seminarians after an interview by the head of the archdiocese.

The samithi convenor also alleged that the ongoing dispute in the archdiocese has nothing to do with the interviews and the move to disrupt the interviews is an example of a group of priests working against the interests of the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US