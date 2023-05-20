Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi demands interviews in presence of top leadership for admissions to seminaries

May 20, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Forum for protection of church, Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi, a council of lay people in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, has demanded that admissions to seminaries should not be done without interviews of the aspirants being conducted in the presence of top leadership of the archdiocese.

The samithi is a forum supporting cardinal George Alencherry, apostolic administrator archbishop Andrews Thazhath and a synodal decision to introduce a unified mass system. Samithi general convenor Mathai Muthirenthi claimed that interviews for aspiring seminarians on Friday at the Kakkanad minor seminary were postponed after a group of “rebel priests” issued a threat against conducting the interviews.

Mr. Muthirenthi alleged that a group of around ten priests, who arrived at the seminary on Thursday night, threatened the rector against holding the interviews. However, the rector Fr. Paul Madan stood his ground and said interviews will be held only in the presence of the apostolic administrator. The interviews were then postponed.

The suspension of the interviews has proved a hurdle to admission to the seminaries, which is to take place next month. A total of 26 young people had come to attend the interviews. Mr. Muthirenthi said that the custom is to select aspiring seminarians after an interview by the head of the archdiocese.

The samithi convenor also alleged that the ongoing dispute in the archdiocese has nothing to do with the interviews and the move to disrupt the interviews is an example of a group of priests working against the interests of the church.