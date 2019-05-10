Samples of suspected blood stains collected

Scientific experts on Thursday collected samples of what looked like blood found alongside an abandoned motorcycle near the new Kannangattu Bridge near Palluruthy the previous day.
It was on Wednesday afternoon that Thoppumpady police found the motorcycle near the bridge and noticed what looked like blood stains in the vicinity. “We called for scientific assistance as we were not sure whether it was blood indeed and, if so, whether it was the blood of human beings or animals,” said A.L. Abhilash, Sub Inspector, Thoppumpady.
Man-missing case
The police had traced the motorcycle back to one Vineeth, 36, of Karuvelipady, who had gone missing from the night of May 6.
The person was yet to be found and the police could not ascertain the reason behind his disappearance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor