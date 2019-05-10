Samples of suspected blood stains collected

Scientific experts on Thursday collected samples of what looked like blood found alongside an abandoned motorcycle near the new Kannangattu Bridge near Palluruthy the previous day.

It was on Wednesday afternoon that Thoppumpady police found the motorcycle near the bridge and noticed what looked like blood stains in the vicinity. “We called for scientific assistance as we were not sure whether it was blood indeed and, if so, whether it was the blood of human beings or animals,” said A.L. Abhilash, Sub Inspector, Thoppumpady.

Man-missing case

The police had traced the motorcycle back to one Vineeth, 36, of Karuvelipady, who had gone missing from the night of May 6.

The person was yet to be found and the police could not ascertain the reason behind his disappearance.