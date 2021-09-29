Samooh to bring out complete works of Sanoo

The Samoohya Samrambhaka Co-operative Society (Samooh), which has played a role in the conceptualisation and execution of the Krithi International Book Fair in the city, is now stepping into the publishing sector by bringing out the complete works of critic and writer M.K. Sanoo.

“The first-of-its-kind work compiles all the books written by Sanoo Master in his literary career spanning over 70 years. The ‘Complete Collection of Prof M K Sanoo’ covers over 60 books and will be launched in a single edition, having several volumes,” said S. Ramesan, its editor, here on Wednesday.

The prepublication scheme will be rolled out next month when book enthusiasts can place the order. The book will be released by December 2022.

Mr. Ramesan said many works of the eminent writer were currently unavailable in the market after their publishers went out of business. “Also, readers no longer have access to his early critical essays, prefaces written for books, articles that he wrote for dailies, magazines as well as his speeches, and literary notes. This single book comprises all of that and will be a priceless collection to book enthusiasts,” he pointed out.