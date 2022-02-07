Samithi vows not to allow laying of survey stones for SilverLine

KOCHI

07 February 2022 22:33 IST

Govt assurances on rehabilitation of evictees hollow, says activist

Jilla Aikyadhardya Samithi, a combine of people opposed to the SilverLine semi-high speed rail line project in Ernakulam district, has said laying of survey stones for the project would not be allowed. A statement issued by Francis Kalathungal of the samithi said here on Monday said experts and several studies had revealed that the project would only lead to the destruction of the State.

A meeting of the samithi held an online meeting on Monday to mark the 14th anniversary of the eviction of families from Moolampally. Though the High Court had criticised the laying of survey stones using force, the work was continuing, he said. The government claimed the stones were being laid for making a study on the social impact of the project. The stand is “declaration of war on the people” the samithi said and said that the Moolampally eviction was a clear case exposing the hollowness of rehabilitation promises given to evictees. The SilverLine opponents claimed the government leaders were falsely hoping that thousands of crores of money could be swindled by bluffing the people.

The district president of the samithi, K. Aravindakshan, presided over the online meeting. Environmental activist C.R. Neelakandan inaugurated the meeting and district convenor K. Shivadasan presented the topic of discussion, the press release from the samithi said.

