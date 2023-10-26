Saluting those behind success of Kerala’s school weather stations

October 26, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala school weather station initiative under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala has garnered worldwide attention. UNICEF participation in the recent National Students’ Climate Conference 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram underscored the significance of the initiative.

More than 250 well-equipped weather stations have been set up in schools under the initiative. Weather data are collected and disseminated from these stations to help paint a detailed picture of the State as the world fights to mitigate the consequences of climate change.

The success of school weather stations did not come as easily as it appears now. When the idea was mooted two years ago, those behind it harboured anxieties about its acceptance. Such worries were compounded initially by the shortage of money for setting up the stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight persons showed remarkable perseverance to bring the idea to fruition. They include Suresh Kumar S. of Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Tirur; Benoy V.V. of Government HSS, Kadappur, Kottayam; Vibin Lal C.H. of KNHSS, Kariyad, Kannur; Subash Krishnan K. of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam GHSS, Thodupuzha; Madhusudhanan A. of HHSIB Swamiji’s HSS, Edaneer; Kasaragod, Kannan V.L. of GHSS karunagappally, Kollam; Sreelatha T.M. of Government Jawahar HSS Ayur, Kollam; and Jishnuvardhan G.K. of Government HSS Vettathur, Malappuram.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said they were sure that the programme would be the first of its kind in the country. The project was presented and possibilities explained at a meeting in 2022.

The initial grant for the project was limited. But there was increased fund allocation later to buy equipment and set up the stations. There were also difficulties, he said, in finding the ideal locations for weather stations on congested school premises.

One of the key issues was the high cost of Stevenson Screen, which is a standard equipment for reliable data collection and acceptance of data worldwide. The Stevenson Screen is a shelter for meteorological instruments.

He also recalled that the high cost of the instrument shelter was overcome with the help of local scientific equipment makers, following international specifications.

Ms. Sreelatha said they felt an immediate requirement for changing the textbook learning system when it came to issues related to climate change. The programme helped usher in climate literacy so that the students, instead of learning from textbooks alone, engaged in day-to-day application of their knowledge for the betterment of society.

Mr. Vibin Lal said the success of the programme helped students become weather diagnosers. Given certain wind and humidity conditions, they are now in a position to predict possible rainfall.

While many projects are abandoned after a few years of its progress, the weather station programme promises to stay alive to meet new challenges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.