Salim Kumar finds a unique defence

Adarsh Ranjan, a final-year law student at the Ernakulam Government Law College, turned quite a few heads at Saritha theatre, the main venue of the 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).
With a poster pinned on to the back of his shirt questioning the absence of national award winning actor Salim Kumar at the festival venue, the youngster who hails from Vaikom turned out to be a one-man protest army against the perceived injustice meted out to the actor.
‘It’s all about politics’
“Why Salim Kumar is not here. Is it about taking a position or politics,” asked the poster on Ranjan’s back.
“There is no point in fuming on social media and shredding the delegate pass for public consumption. One needs to be on the ground and register the protest against the injustice. It is claimed that there was no politics in ignoring Salim Kumar but everyone can see that it is all about politics,” said Ranjan, who is also the Youth Congress vice president for Vaikom block Assembly constituency.
