Sale of pearl spot fingerlings begins at KAICO outlet at Athani 

July 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Sale of pearl spot fingerlings have begun at the outlet of Kerala Agro Industries Corporation (KAICO) at Athani, near Angamaly. The fingerlings are being produced with technical support from Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said a communication here. The fingerlings are produced by the pearl spot fingerlings production unit in Karumaloor.

Three to four-cm fingerlings are priced at ₹345 per 50 and four to five-cm fingerlings are priced at ₹575 per 50. Those who wish to buy the fingerlings can book their supplies on: 04842474267/8547721150. The sale is open to those who book their requirements before 10 a.m. on the first Thursdays of every month. Those who require more than 20 bags will have the fingerlings delivered at the site of their specification within Ernakulam district.

In the meanwhile, a group of students from the Michigan State University, who are at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute for studies, recently visited the pear spot fingerlings production centre, the communiation added.