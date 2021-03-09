‘Sakhi’ help centre for women

KOCHI

09 March 2021 00:15 IST

Sakhi, one-stop centre for all sorts of assistance to women and children facing assault and abuse, has started functioning in Ernakulam district.

The centre, which will function on Kakkanad children’s home campus under the Women and Child Development Department, will provide emergency shelter, medical care, counselling, police assistance and legal aid to women and children falling victim to assault or abuse.

The centre will function 24X7.

Advertising

Advertising