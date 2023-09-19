Sainik School status for Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady

September 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, has been accorded the status of a Sainik School by the Union government.

The institution, which was set up in 1992, figured among the 23 new Sainik Schools approved by the Ministry of Defence in partnership mode. Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Central School, Mavelikkara, has also been elevated to a Sainik School.

The Centre had earlier approved the initiative of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and State governments in a graded manner, starting from Class 6 onwards.

Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, managed by the Adi Sankara Trust, has around 1, 500 students from lower kindergarten to Class 12 under the Central Board of Secondary Education. “We were accorded the status after the authorities conducted a rigorous selection process based on academic and infrastructure capabilities,” said K. Anand, managing trustee of the Adi Sankara Trust.

Principal Deepa Chandran said admissions to Class 6 would be carried out on the basis of the performance of candidates in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination. “Around 60% of the current batch of our students in Class 5, who will join Class 6 the next academic year, will get a chance to join the Sainik School stream through a separate entrance exam,” she said. Besides its affiliation to respective education boards, the new Sainik Schools will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society in partnership mode.