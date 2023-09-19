HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sainik School status for Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady

September 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, has been accorded the status of a Sainik School by the Union government.

The institution, which was set up in 1992, figured among the 23 new Sainik Schools approved by the Ministry of Defence in partnership mode. Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Central School, Mavelikkara, has also been elevated to a Sainik School.

The Centre had earlier approved the initiative of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and State governments in a graded manner, starting from Class 6 onwards.

Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, managed by the Adi Sankara Trust, has around 1, 500 students from lower kindergarten to Class 12 under the Central Board of Secondary Education. “We were accorded the status after the authorities conducted a rigorous selection process based on academic and infrastructure capabilities,” said K. Anand, managing trustee of the Adi Sankara Trust.

Principal Deepa Chandran said admissions to Class 6 would be carried out on the basis of the performance of candidates in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination. “Around 60% of the current batch of our students in Class 5, who will join Class 6 the next academic year, will get a chance to join the Sainik School stream through a separate entrance exam,” she said. Besides its affiliation to respective education boards, the new Sainik Schools will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society in partnership mode.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.