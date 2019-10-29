Sailors risk lives to rescue drowning man

Five years ago in October, a young Navy sailor, Vishnu Unni, dived from the Venduruthy bridge into the Kochi channel to rescue a 30-year-old woman who had thrown herself into it with her infant daughter.

The mother was rescued, but her daughter drowned and Vishnu remained untraced.

On Monday, two Navy sailors put themselves at risk by taking to the waters to save a man who allegedly made a similar attempt to end his life. Rinku, a leading aircraftman, was on his way to Naval Air Squadron 322, where he is posted as a flight diver, when he noticed commuters gathered on the old Thoppumpady bridge.

On realising that a man had jumped from the bridge, he dived, held the man and helped him float. He then signalled two boats for assistance. Meanwhile, another sailor, Prajapati, who was nearby, also dived to support the rescue effort. He carried the survivor on his shoulders and climbed about 15 ft to reach the road.

The 36-year-old man from Chirakkal, Palluruthy, who had jumped from the bridge, was taken to a private hospital.

According to the police, the hospital has kept him under observation in the intensive care unit. The man was asked to report to the police station after being discharged, said the Thoppumpady police.

“We will note whether there had been any pressure on him to take such a step. He had called up his wife to say he was jumping from the bridge,” said the police. The family too reached the bridge while the rescue process was under way.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting suicide prevention helplines: Maitri — 0484-2540530, Chaithram — 0484-2361160.