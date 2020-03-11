Sailor self-quarantines following suspected case on train

Kochi

11 March 2020 00:40 IST

Navy Petty Officer reaches city from Lucknow by Raptisagar Express

A Petty Officer of the Navy chose to remain self-quarantined at home after being told about a suspected COVID-19 case in the railway coach in which he travelled from Lucknow to Kochi.

It was on March 8 that Petty Officer Jitendra Kumar Prajapati, posted at the Anti-Submarine Warfare School at INS Venduruthy in Kochi, reached the city by Raptisagar Express. As he reached his residence, he received a call from the coach attendant — he travelled in AC 3-tier — who told him about a passenger in a nearby sleeper coach having been isolated for suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

The sailor immediately reached Ernakulam General Hospital after informing the naval authorities and submitted himself for COVID-19 testing as a precautionary measure despite being asymptomatic, said Commander Sridhar Warrier, Defence PRO (Kochi). “Post-testing, he returned home and self-quarantined in accordance with the health advisories issued by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi,” Cdr Warrier said.

The command had earlier sensitised the personnel to be cautious and observant of basic personal hygiene, encouraging them to volunteer to test and self-quarantine in case of doubt.

Meanwhile, the person, who was suspected to have contracted COVID-19 and was deboarded in Chennai tested negative for the virus. Petty Officer Prajapati also tested negative. Railway officials said they had informed passengers in the rake about the suspected case and eventually disinfected the rake before its return journey.

The Southern Naval Command, meanwhile, extended its awareness drive to the nearby Vathuruthy and Cheriya Kadamakkudy villages where it had taken up some post-flood rehab and rebuilding.