Sail training ship Sudarshini visits Muscat

Sail training ship INS Sudarshini berthed at Muscat in Oman.

Kochi

08 December 2021 21:02 IST

Sail training ship INS Sudarshini, part of the Navy’s first training squadron based here under the Southern Naval Command, visited Port Sultan Qaboos, Muscat, Oman, for a three-day operational turnaround on December 5.

The ship is on a deployment to the Middle East aimed at strengthening ‘Bridges of Friendship’ with friendly foreign countries in the region as also to reach out to the Indian diaspora there.

A press release said that during the ship’s stay at Muscat, the crew interacted extensively with the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). Sudarshini Commanding Officer Commander Srikanth Venugopal called on Captain Ali Al Hosini, Director General Human Resources of the RNO to discuss training of young officers, naval cooperation and aspects of sail training.

The vessel also undertook operational exchanges in the form of visits to RNO sail training ship Shabab Oman II and the Wudham Naval Base besides embarking five sea riders onboard for a sea experience sortie.

Cdr Venugopal also called on Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to Oman.