Saiby Jose Kidangoor steps down as the president of lawyers’ association

February 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Saiby Jose Kidangoor, the president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association against whom an FIR was lodged for allegedly collecting money from a litigant to pay a bribe to a few judges of the Kerala High Court, has stepped down from the post on Wednesday.

In his resignation letter to the secretary of the Association, the lawyer said some members of the organisation had hatched a conspiracy against him as he began his campaign for the organisational election.

He said some members of the association had spread false stories with the oblique motive of picturising him as a corrupt and shady character. Those who raised the allegations had enmity against that stemmed out of personal vendetta and professional envy, he alleged.

The personal vendetta of those who raised the false allegations also cast a blemish on the legal fraternity and the justice delivery system. The attempts ended up lowering the dignity and majesty of the profession, he said.

Incidentally, some organisations of lawyers had earlier demanded his resignation.

The police registered the FIR after an inquiry by the Registrar (Vigilance) of the Kerala High Court. Later, the Registrar General of the High Court wrote to the State Police Chief to investigate the allegations.

The Kerala High Court had the other day rejected a plea of the lawyer to quash the FIR registered against him.