Sai Sankar moves HC for bail

Sai Sankar, a digital marketing businessman who had allegedly deleted critical data from the mobile phones of actor Dileep and other accused, on Monday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to the hatching of conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actor assault case

He alleged that the attempt of the Crime Branch was to take the petitioner into custody , torture him and compel him to give false evidence against a senior High court lawyer.

Meanwhile, Justice Anu Sivaraman adjourned to March 22 the hearing on Sai Sankar’s another petition seeking to restrain the Crime Branch from harassing him in the case.

When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the petitioner was not cooperating with the investigation despite issuing him notice.