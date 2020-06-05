Kochi

Sahodaran Ayyappan’s son dies in UK

K.A. Sugathan, son of the late legendary social reformer, Sahodaran Ayyappan, died owing to old-age-related complications at his home at Blackburn in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

He was 90.

Having led a largely healthy life, Mr. Sugathan was admitted to a hospital for a fortnight after developing convulsions recently. Later, he was discharged.

A doctor by profession, he had migrated to the U.K. in the 1960s and had since then settled down there after marrying a British citizen. He is survived by his wife, two children, and grandchildren.

“More than a year ago, he was in Kochi for over a month with his wife and daughter since he felt that he may not get another chance to visit his home,” said C.G. Balakrishnan, his nephew.

Mr. Sugathan was very close to his sister Aisha Gopalakrishnan who remains bed-ridden at her home at Ravipuram after suffering a stroke. She was, however, healthy and was able to spend time with her brother during his last vacation at home.

The family is yet to decide on the last rites in view of the pandemic situation, said Mr. Balakrishnan.

