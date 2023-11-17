ADVERTISEMENT

Sagar Kavach coastal security exercise concludes in Kerala coast

November 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Coast Guard personnel inspect a fishing boat as part of its coastal security exercise off the Kerala Coast on Friday.

A two-day coastal security exercise named ‘Sagar Kavach’ covering Kerala and the Union Territory of Mahe, held under the aegis of the Commander, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4, concluded on Friday.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating threats emanating from the sea and to validate the effectiveness of coastal security measures along the coast of Kerala and Mahe. It was conducted in coordination with Indian Navy, Coastal Police, State Police, Customs, CISF, Fisheries department, Minor Ports department, intelligence agencies, Cochin Port Authority, and members of the fishing and coastal communities.

As part of the exercise, real-time threat and contingencies were simulated to assess the preparedness level of coastal security agencies. Enhanced security measures were instituted, and the entire coastline was kept under strict surveillance and monitoring. The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard aircraft based in Kochi undertook extensive surveillance of the Kerala coast as part of this, the Coast Guard said.

