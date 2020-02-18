Safety norms: collector leads check on buses

KOCHI

18 February 2020 22:00 IST

S. Suhas said strict action would be initiated against buses flouting safety measures.

District Collector S. Suhas on Tuesday led a surprise check on private buses plying in the city roads to see if they were conforming to the safety norms.

Crews of a total of six buses found to have violated safety norms were warned of strict action in future. The collector, along with Motor Vehicles Department officials, was at NGO Quarters junction at Kakkanad and seeing them bus crews had alerted others plying along the route to close pneumatic doors while conducting service. But MVD squads located at other points had noted those running with their doors open. Those buses were stopped and cautioned against flouting the safety measure in future, said a communication from district administration.

Mr. Suhas said strict action would be initiated against buses flouting safety measures. Checks would take place in the coming days as well, he added.

