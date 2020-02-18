Safety norms: collector leads check on buses

District Collector S. Suhas on Tuesday led a surprise check on private buses plying in the city roads to see if they were conforming to the safety norms.
Crews of a total of six buses found to have violated safety norms were warned of strict action in future. The collector, along with Motor Vehicles Department officials, was at NGO Quarters junction at Kakkanad and seeing them bus crews had alerted others plying along the route to close pneumatic doors while conducting service. But MVD squads located at other points had noted those running with their doors open. Those buses were stopped and cautioned against flouting the safety measure in future, said a communication from district administration.
Mr. Suhas said strict action would be initiated against buses flouting safety measures. Checks would take place in the coming days as well, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.