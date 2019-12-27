Safety measures around Maradu flat to be strengthened

Safety measures around Alfa Serene, one of the four apartments that are being demolished, will be stepped up in the wake of complaints by local residents.

Some of the residents located near the apartment had complained that their buildings had been damaged following pre-demolition works including the drilling of internal walls of the apartment complex.

There were complaints over walls of some of the houses developing cracks.

Besides increasing the number of geotextile covering for the structure, the number of iron mesh sheets will also be increased. More internal walls will be removed before bringing the structure down, according to officials.

Soil stability

Safety experts, who visited the flats on Wednesday, have also decided to check the stability of soil in the areas surrounding the apartment as a safety measure. The assessment will be carried out to study how the soil structure would take the impact of the demolition. The experts have also asked the Indian Oil Corporation to fill the oil pipelines that run next to H2O Holy Faith with water as a precautionary measure. The pipelines will also be covered using sand bags.

The buildings are scheduled to be demolished on January 11 and 12.